Langley, B.C. shooting motive remains unclear as neighbours say gunman was ‘off’

Police are trying to piece together a motive in the wake of a deadly shooting rampage in Langley, B.C., on Monday.

Investigators say a series of attacks spanned four different scenes over the course of six hours.

Two people were shot and killed and two others were injured.

Police also shot and killed the gunman, 28-year-old Jordan Daniel Goggin.

His neighbours told Global News his recent behaviour was very strange.

Charity Siczek said that when she woke up Monday morning and saw the emergency alert on her phone, she immediately thought of Goggin.

“I thought, ‘I wonder if that’s my neighbour?'” she told Global News.

She lived in the same home as Goggin.

“He seemed really kept to himself, very quiet, but in this past week he was really off,” Siczek added.

She said he seemed to perhaps be under the influence of something and would say things like. “I’m really messed up, this life is really messed up.”

Other neighbours told Global News they would see Goggin sitting in his car, smoking and listening to heavy metal music at all hours of the day and night.

“I’ve never seen anyone sit alone in their car that late at night,” neighbour Conor Morison said. “I never said anything to him but (he did seem) kind of an off guy.”

Investigators said Monday Goggin was known to them for “non-criminal contacts” but they did not elaborate.

On Monday RCMP, responded to multiple reports of shots fired at several locations throughout the City of Langley, as well as one scene in the Township of Langley that involved “transient” victims, according to an emergency alert sent to people’s cellphones around 6:20 a.m.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Two men were killed in the shooting and a woman remains in the hospital in critical condition.

All three would often attend church at Kim’s Angelz Charity for food and shelter, the organizer told Global News.

“They are two human beings that are kind,” Kim Snow said. “They would give you the shirt off their back if they had an extra shirt. That’s the kind of people they are.”

Ray Winberg, who also works for the charity, said he knew the woman, who is now in hospital with serious injuries.

He told Global News she is “pleasant” and “easy going.”

According to the charity, all three people were suffering from drug addiction.

City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek said she believes there are hundreds of homeless people in the city and there are not enough shelters or subsidized housing to help them.

“Honestly, I’m just heartbroken this morning,” she said Monday at a news conference. “I can’t say it another way, because I know some of the people involved.

“We’ve been in situations where people have come up and begged me for a house to stay overnight. And I have nothing. I have to say to them, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have anywhere for you.’ So … maybe this is the catalyst for moving forward.”