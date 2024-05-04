Teenager charged in fatal shooting of Lake St. Martin woman

A teenage boy is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a homicide in Lake St. Martin First Nation in the Manitoba Interlake region.
Gypsumville RCMP were called to a home in the community on Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.
A 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said at the time that the shooting did not appear to be random.
A 15-year-old boy from the community was arrested later that day and charged with second-degree murder. No details have been released as to the connection between the suspect and victim, or motive.
The boy was remanded into police custody.
