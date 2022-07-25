Multiple shootings reported in Langley, B.C. as emergency alert text issued

Send this page to someone via email

BC RCMP are reporting multiple shooting scenes Monday morning in the downtown area of Langley, B.C.

Residents in the Lower Mainland received an emergency alert on their cellphones at around 6:20 a.m. warning of the incidents and telling the public to remain out of the area.

According to the text, there is also one incident in Langley Township and it involved transient victims.

It says there is a male suspect, with dark hair, and wearing brown Carhartt coveralls, a blue and green camo shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve, is still at large.

He is also associated with a white car.

Everyone is urged to remain alert and stay away.

A person who called in to AM730 said “there’s tons of emergency vehicles both northbound and southbound on 200th street in Langley.”

200th Street is closed both ways between Willowbrook Drive and the Langley Bypass Monday morning.

"Civil Emergency" alert has been issued by BC RCMP for Langley Downtown Core, BC. Please remain alert and out of the area. #alertready. pic.twitter.com/YQBCqVGGIw — Alert Ready (@AlertReady) July 25, 2022

#LangleyBC UPDATE: 200 St is CLOSED both ways btwn Willowbrook Dr & the #LangleyBypass due to this serious police situation. Continue to avoid the area.^ih #BCHWY10 https://t.co/v0pFnBWS1m — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) July 25, 2022

