Crime

Multiple shootings reported in Langley, B.C. as emergency alert text issued

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 9:54 am
Emergency alert text
The emergency alert text was sent to all Lower Mainland cellphones Monday morning. @AlertReady Twitter

BC RCMP are reporting multiple shooting scenes Monday morning in the downtown area of Langley, B.C.

Residents in the Lower Mainland received an emergency alert on their cellphones at around 6:20 a.m. warning of the incidents and telling the public to remain out of the area.

According to the text, there is also one incident in Langley Township and it involved transient victims.

It says there is a male suspect, with dark hair, and wearing brown Carhartt coveralls, a blue and green camo shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve, is still at large.

He is also associated with a white car.

Everyone is urged to remain alert and stay away.

A person who called in to AM730 said “there’s tons of emergency vehicles both northbound and southbound on 200th street in Langley.”

200th Street is closed both ways between Willowbrook Drive and the Langley Bypass Monday morning.

More to come.

