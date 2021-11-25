Menu

Crime

Active shooter in custody, no one hurt in Vanderhoof, B.C.: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Active shooter in Vanderhoof, B.C. in custody: RCMP' Active shooter in Vanderhoof, B.C. in custody: RCMP
Just after noon Mounties responded to reports of a man with a long gun targeting the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment. The public was asked to stay inside and shelter in place.

The BC RCMP says it has arrested an active shooter in Vanderhoof, B.C.

Sgt. Chris Manseau said no one was injured, and that police took the suspect into custody without any gunfire being exchanged.

Vanderhoof residents had been urged to shelter in place Thursday afternoon as RCMP responded to reports of an active shooter.

Police say they received reports shortly after 12 p.m. of a man with a long gun targeting the RCMP detachment in the 100 block of Columbia street, and then continuing to drive around the area.

An emergency alert sent to mobile phones in the Vanderhoof area warning of a possible active shooter. View image in full screen
An emergency alert sent to mobile phones in the Vanderhoof area warning of a possible active shooter. Submitted

Read more: Image of possible suspect vehicle released in Surrey, B.C. shooting

“The public is asked to stay inside or shelter in place, lock your doors and refrain from leaving your home or business at this time,” RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a media release earlier Thursday.

“All others need to avoid the downtown area and follow all police directions or restrictions.”

Click to play video: 'Shooting suspect arrested in small Yukon community' Shooting suspect arrested in small Yukon community
Shooting suspect arrested in small Yukon community – Oct 27, 2021

Police were looking for a lone male suspect in a white Ford pickup truck with an extended cab.

Read more: Police investigate shooting at Fairmont hotel in downtown Vancouver

Patrol and specialized RCMP were deployed to the scene, and Mounties asked the public not to post photos or information online that could reveal police locations or tactics.

Officials also issued an emergency alert to mobile phones in the area to warn the public.

