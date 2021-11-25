Active shooter in custody, no one hurt in Vanderhoof, B.C.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The BC RCMP says it has arrested an active shooter in Vanderhoof, B.C.

Sgt. Chris Manseau said no one was injured, and that police took the suspect into custody without any gunfire being exchanged.

Vanderhoof residents had been urged to shelter in place Thursday afternoon as RCMP responded to reports of an active shooter.

Police say they received reports shortly after 12 p.m. of a man with a long gun targeting the RCMP detachment in the 100 block of Columbia street, and then continuing to drive around the area.

“The public is asked to stay inside or shelter in place, lock your doors and refrain from leaving your home or business at this time,” RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a media release earlier Thursday.

“All others need to avoid the downtown area and follow all police directions or restrictions.”

Police were looking for a lone male suspect in a white Ford pickup truck with an extended cab.

Patrol and specialized RCMP were deployed to the scene, and Mounties asked the public not to post photos or information online that could reveal police locations or tactics.

Officials also issued an emergency alert to mobile phones in the area to warn the public.

