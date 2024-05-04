Woman charged in homicide in Sioux Valley, Man.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba Mounties have arrested and charged a 29-year-old woman in connection with a homicide from early March.

Officers responded to a well-being check at a home in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation on the morning of March 6, finding a 64-year-old man dead.

The investigation eventually led police to Corrie Hillary Lee Hart, who lives in the community.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She was arrested on Friday, and now faces one count of manslaughter.

She was held in custody as RCMP continue to investigate.