National

Crime

Woman charged in homicide in Sioux Valley, Man.

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 12:28 pm
1 min read
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Manitoba Mounties have arrested and charged a 29-year-old woman in connection with a homicide from early March.

Officers responded to a well-being check at a home in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation on the morning of March 6, finding a 64-year-old man dead.

The investigation eventually led police to Corrie Hillary Lee Hart, who lives in the community.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She was arrested on Friday, and now faces one count of manslaughter.

She was held in custody as RCMP continue to investigate.

