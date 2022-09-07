Man sent to hospital following overnight shooting in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is in hospital after he was shot several times in Niagara Falls overnight.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Summer Street near Main Street in the city centre.

“Officers located a male victim laying injured on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Niagara Regional Police said in a release on Wednesday.

The man in his 20s was airlifted to an out-of-town trauma centre with critical injuries, according to detectives who say the probe is in its “early stages.”

Investigators say a black sport utility vehicle and a possible black sedan, seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, may be involved in the occurrence.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.