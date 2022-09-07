Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sent to hospital following overnight shooting in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 8:38 am
Police are investigating a shooting overnight in Niagara Falls on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. Investigators say the man was hit by gunfire several times. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a shooting overnight in Niagara Falls on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. Investigators say the man was hit by gunfire several times. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is in hospital after he was shot several times in Niagara Falls overnight.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Summer Street near Main Street in the city centre.

“Officers located a male victim laying injured on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Niagara Regional Police said in a release on Wednesday.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings: Hunt for fugitive suspect continues following tense day

The man in his 20s was airlifted to an out-of-town trauma centre with critical injuries, according to detectives who say the probe is in its “early stages.”

Trending Stories

Investigators say a black sport utility vehicle and a possible black sedan, seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, may be involved in the occurrence.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Feds promise to investigate parole board decision' Feds promise to investigate parole board decision

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Falls tagNiagara Region tagMain Street tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagNiagara Falls shooting tagSummer Street tagmain street shooting tagsummer street shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers