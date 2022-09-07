Saskatchewan stabbings: Hunt for fugitive suspect continues following tense day

A manhunt for the fugitive suspect in the Saskatchewan mass killing continues Wednesday after a tense police search Tuesday came up empty.
Myles Sanderson is wanted on first-degree murder charges after Saskatchewan RCMP say a stabbing rampage on the James Smith Cree First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sunday left 10 people dead and injured 18.
RCMP searched but did not find Sanderson after a reported sighting yesterday on the First Nation prompted police drones, tactical vehicles and a helicopter to descend on the community, with residents already on edge and grieving.
As the search enters its fourth day, police are asking the public to remain vigilant.
After a possible sighting in Regina on the weekend of a vehicle driven by Sanderson, police Chief Evan Bray said late Tuesday afternoon the service no longer believes Sanderson is in the community.
His brother Damien Sanderson, who had also been a suspect in the killings, was found dead Monday in a grassy area not far from one of the crime scenes.
