Crime

Calgary police looking for help finding man, vehicle occupants related to July shooting

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 6:38 pm
An undated photo of Abdullah Amer, 28, who is wanted Canada-wide for various firearms-related crimes. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Abdullah Amer, 28, who is wanted Canada-wide for various firearms-related crimes. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for help finding a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant following a July shooting in the city.

Police also hope to speak to people who were in a car at the time of the shooting.

At around 2 a.m. on July 12, police received reports of a shooting at the intersection of Macleod Trail S.E. at 10 Avenue S.E.

Witnesses told officers they saw someone fire a handgun at a blue car driving north on Macleod Trail.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who was in that car that morning. Police said at this time, it’s unknown whether it was a targeted shooting.

A blue car that witnesses reported being shot at on July 12, 2022. Calgary police want to speak with anyone who was in the vehicle at the time. View image in full screen
A blue car that witnesses reported being shot at on July 12, 2022. Calgary police want to speak with anyone who was in the vehicle at the time. handout / Calgary Police Service

“When we’re dealing with gun violence, we ask the community to provide as much information as they can,” acting Staff Sgt. Roland Stewart said in a statement.

“In general, these types of perpetrators are dangerous people that don’t respect the welfare of the community, and we’re working hard to reduce the violence that they bring to the streets of Calgary.”

Police are also asking for help locating 28-year-old Abdullah Amer in relation to the shooting. Amer is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for six firearms and weapons-related charges, including pointing a gun, firing a gun with intent and careless use of a firearm.

Amer is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, 194 pounds, with short black hair and a black beard.

Officers warn the public against approaching the suspect as he is considered dangerous. All sightings should be reported to the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

