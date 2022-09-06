Elk Point Healthcare Centre ER closed temporarily over lack of nursing staff: AHS

Send this page to someone via email

A “lack of registered nursing staff and an inability to secure temporary coverage” prompted the closure of an emergency room at a central Alberta hospital on Tuesday, according to provincial health authorities.

On its website, Alberta Health Services said the ER at Elk Point Healthcare Centre would be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, while noting it could be reopened earlier if coverage can be found.

READ MORE: Doctor shortage forces emergency room closure in Bassano, Alta., over long weekend

“Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency,” AHS said. “Nurses will remain on site in acute care.

“Patient safety and care remain the highest priorities for AHS. The organization is working hard to ensure everyone will receive the care they need through its partnership with EMS and a supportive regional network of health-care centres.”

Story continues below advertisement

AHS said recruiting nurses is a challenge for jurisdictions across North America and is a task that “can be particularly difficult outside of urban centres and with practitioners who bring specialty skills.”

3:14 Concerns being raised about number of nurses needed in Alberta Concerns being raised about number of nurses needed in Alberta – Feb 28, 2022

“AHS has a dedicated team focused on recruitment efforts,” the health authority said. “These efforts include aggressively pursuing both Canadian and internationally trained professionals; working to support flexible roles and scope of practice within AHS; and consulting with post-graduate education programs to enable work experience in non-urban facilities.”

READ MORE: Airdrie Community Health Centre urgent care to temporarily close overnight for 8 weeks

Elk Point is located about 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.