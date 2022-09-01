Doctor shortage forces emergency room closure in Bassano, Alta., over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Another Alberta emergency department will be temporarily shut down due to a lack of doctors.

Alberta Health Services announced Thursday that the Bassano Health Centre’s emergency department will be closed over the long weekend.

The shortage also forces the temporary consolidation of Bassano Health Centre’s four acute care beds to the Brooks Health Centre, 51 kilometres from Bassano.

READ MORE: Airdrie Community Health Centre urgent care to temporarily close overnight for 8 weeks

Earlier this summer, Airdrie was forced to close its emergency department due to a shortage of physician availability.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital has also closed its obstetrics unit for the second time in less than a month due to a lack of specialists.