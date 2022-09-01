Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Doctor shortage forces emergency room closure in Bassano, Alta., over long weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 8:36 pm
A file photo of a hospital emergency department. View image in full screen
A file photo of a hospital emergency department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Another Alberta emergency department will be temporarily shut down due to a lack of doctors.

Alberta Health Services announced Thursday that the Bassano Health Centre’s emergency department will be closed over the long weekend.

The shortage also forces the temporary consolidation of Bassano Health Centre’s four acute care beds to the Brooks Health Centre, 51 kilometres from Bassano.

READ MORE: Airdrie Community Health Centre urgent care to temporarily close overnight for 8 weeks

Earlier this summer, Airdrie was forced to close its emergency department due to a shortage of physician availability.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Calgary, surrounding communities say Airdrie urgent care closures will impact region' Calgary, surrounding communities say Airdrie urgent care closures will impact region
Story continues below advertisement

The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital has also closed its obstetrics unit for the second time in less than a month due to a lack of specialists.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagHealth tagAHS tagHospitals tagAlberta hospitals tagBassano Health Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers