Doctor shortage forces emergency room closure in Bassano, Alta., over long weekend

Another Alberta emergency department will be temporarily shut down due to a lack of doctors.
Alberta Health Services announced Thursday that the Bassano Health Centre’s emergency department will be closed over the long weekend.
The shortage also forces the temporary consolidation of Bassano Health Centre’s four acute care beds to the Brooks Health Centre, 51 kilometres from Bassano.
Earlier this summer, Airdrie was forced to close its emergency department due to a shortage of physician availability.
The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital has also closed its obstetrics unit for the second time in less than a month due to a lack of specialists.
