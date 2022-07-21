Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Airdrie Community Health Centre urgent care to temporarily close overnight for 8 weeks

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 21, 2022 12:04 pm
Airdrie Urgent Care, Airdrie Community Health Centre. View image in full screen
Airdrie Urgent Care, Airdrie Community Health Centre. Global News

The urgent care centre at Airdrie Community Health Centre will be temporarily closed overnight for the second time this month.

Alberta Health Services said the centre will be temporarily closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for about eight weeks due to “gaps in physician coverage.”

New patients will not be admitted after 8 p.m. and those in the department at that time will be treated and discharged according to their needs, AHS said.

Read more: Airdrie Community Health Centre urgent care to temporarily close overnight

Nursing staff will remain in the urgent care centre overnight to assess and triage walk-in patients during the temporary closures.

Trending Stories

Patients will be referred to emergency departments in surrounding communities as appropriate, and those with less urgent needs may be referred to local medical clinics for walk-in appointments Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Patient lying on Drayton Valley hospital ER floor prompts call for change

“This closure is a temporary measure taken as a last resort,” AHS said in a statement on Thursday morning.

“Alberta Health Services is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time, and to keep all other services at the site operating as normal.”

This is the second time the urgent care centre has been forced to temporarily close its doors overnight in July. The centre was temporarily closed on July 8 and 9, also due to a shortage of physician coverage.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta health taghealth crisis tagHealth care crisis taghealth crisis alberta tagairdrie community health centre tagairdrie urgent care tagAirdrie Urgent Care Centre tagairdrie urgent care closures tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers