Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Airdrie Community Health Centre urgent care to temporarily close overnight

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 8, 2022 6:05 pm
Airdrie Urgent Care, Airdrie Community Health Centre. View image in full screen
Airdrie Urgent Care, Airdrie Community Health Centre. Global News

The Airdrie Community Health Centre’s urgent care centre will temporarily close overnight this weekend.

The urgent care unit will be temporarily closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

It will also be closed from 10 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, when it will resume 24-hour operations.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Alberta Health Services said the closures are due to a shortage in physician coverage.

Read more: Alberta’s April opioid deaths are declining but still higher than pre-pandemic level

“New patients will not be admitted after 8 p.m. and those remaining in the department at that time will be treated and discharged according to their needs,” the statement read.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Nursing staff will remain in the UCC overnight to assess and triage any walk-in patients who present during the temporary closures.”

Patients will be referred to emergency departments in surrounding communities as appropriate during the closures, AHS said. Those with less urgent needs may be referred to medical clinics for walk-in appointments on Monday.

“This closure is a temporary measure taken as a last resort. Alberta Health Services is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time, and to keep all other services at the site operating as normal,” AHS said.

Click to play video: 'Evusheld COVID-19 prevention now offered in Alberta, Be Brave Ranch gets renovation' Evusheld COVID-19 prevention now offered in Alberta, Be Brave Ranch gets renovation
Evusheld COVID-19 prevention now offered in Alberta, Be Brave Ranch gets renovation – Jun 30, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta health taghealth crisis taghealth crisis alberta tagairdrie community health centre tagphysician shortage airdrie tagphysician shortage alberta tagphysician shortage calgary tagurgent care closure airdrie tagurgent care closure calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers