Man shot during home invasion, Winnipeg police investigate

A Winnipeg man in his twenties is recovering after being shot during a home invasion on Sunday.
Winnipeg police say they were called to a Logan Avenue home shortly after 2 a.m. and found the victim with serious injuries.
Officers did emergency first-aid on the victim and rushed him to hospital.
The victim was unstable during check-in, but his condition has since improved.
Winnipeg police are investigating and urge anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
