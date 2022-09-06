Menu

Crime

Man shot during home invasion, Winnipeg police investigate

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 5:44 pm
police lights generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

A Winnipeg man in his twenties is recovering after being shot during a home invasion on Sunday.

Winnipeg police say they were called to a Logan Avenue home shortly after 2 a.m. and found the victim with serious injuries.

Read more: Suspect arrested after Winnipeg home invasions, assault on 70-year-old man

Officers did emergency first-aid on the victim and rushed him to hospital.

The victim was unstable during check-in, but his condition has since improved.

Winnipeg police are investigating and urge anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog investigating officer shooting after man dies in hospital' Police watchdog investigating officer shooting after man dies in hospital
Police watchdog investigating officer shooting after man dies in hospital – Aug 29, 2022
