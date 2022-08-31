Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after Winnipeg home invasions, assault on 70-year-old man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 12:06 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A suspect is in custody after a Winnipeg senior was hospitalized with what police are calling “life-altering” injuries after a Garden City-area home invasion.

The incident took place on the morning of Aug. 22, police said, at a home on Woodcrest Drive.

Officers found the seriously injured victim, 70, and gave him emergency medical care until an ambulance could get there.

A second man was arrested at the scene.

Read more: Winnipeg man fights for his life after serious Woodcrest Drive assault

According to investigators, an armed suspect broke into the home after the victim answered the door and assaulted him.

Trending Stories

A second victim, 64, woman managed to escape to a neighbour’s house, where she called for help.

Police said the same suspect broke into a nearby home on the same block the night before and stole a woman’s car and property.

The suspect, 34, is in custody facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering, forcible confinement, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon.

Police said they believe both incidents were random.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg residents shaken after back-to-back incidents, violent home invasion on same street' Winnipeg residents shaken after back-to-back incidents, violent home invasion on same street
Winnipeg residents shaken after back-to-back incidents, violent home invasion on same street

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagAssault tagRobbery tagWinnipeg Police Service tagHome Invasion tagcrime in winnipeg tagsuspect arrested tag

