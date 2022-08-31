Suspect arrested after Winnipeg home invasions, assault on 70-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect is in custody after a Winnipeg senior was hospitalized with what police are calling “life-altering” injuries after a Garden City-area home invasion.

The incident took place on the morning of Aug. 22, police said, at a home on Woodcrest Drive.

Officers found the seriously injured victim, 70, and gave him emergency medical care until an ambulance could get there.

A second man was arrested at the scene.

According to investigators, an armed suspect broke into the home after the victim answered the door and assaulted him.

A second victim, 64, woman managed to escape to a neighbour’s house, where she called for help.

Police said the same suspect broke into a nearby home on the same block the night before and stole a woman’s car and property.

The suspect, 34, is in custody facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering, forcible confinement, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon.

Police said they believe both incidents were random.

