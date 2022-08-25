Calgary police trying to find suspects involved in charity box thefts

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is trying to find the suspects involved in a string of charity box thefts in the past few months.

Police said the suspects entered a Tim Hortons at 1185 49 Avenue N.E. at around 2:08 a.m. on June 18 where they located a cash charity box at the front counter. After hiding in the restaurant away from the staff, the suspects grabbed the box and ran out of the store.

Police said the suspects returned to the store on Aug. 17 to commit a similar theft.

The same suspects entered a different Tim Hortons location at 6460 Centre Street N.E. on June 27 around 3:50 p.m. Police said they loitered close to the front counter, blocked the staff’s field of vision and then grabbed the charity box and left.

According to a news release on Thursday, the suspects fled in a white Mazda 3 hatchback car.

CPS described the first female suspect as around 45- to 50-years-old, approximately 125 pounds, with a slim build and long brown hair.

The second female suspect is described as 40- to 50-years-old, approximately 125 pounds, with a slim build and long brown hair.

The male suspect is described as 50- to 60-years-old, approximately 200 pounds, with a medium build and grey hair

View image in full screen A picture of one of the suspects believed to be connected to a string of charity box thefts in June. City of Calgary newsroom.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call 403-266-1234 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

