Crime

Calgary police looking for help identifying man connected to suspected IED

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 2:53 pm
CCTV photos of a man police believe was involved with a suspicious package on July 23, 2022. View image in full screen
CCTV photos of a man police believe was involved with a suspicious package on July 23, 2022. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man they believe is responsible for leaving a suspicious package in a commercial area in the city’s northeast.

At around 8:50 a.m. on July 23, police received calls of a suspicious package in the 1000 block of 68 Avenue N.E. It was believe to be an improvised explosive device.

Read more: Calgary man charged with making IEDs gets time to look for lawyer

Attending officers called in the Calgary Police Service’s tactical team to inspect the package, which was determined to be safe and non-explosive.

Police are now releasing CCTV images of the man they believe responsible, so a member of the public might identify him.

The man is described as having brown hair, a small build, and was wearing a grey jacket and pants on July 23 at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

