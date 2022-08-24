Regina Soundstage gets new signage, now called John Hopkins Soundstage

The Saskatchewan Production Studios Soundstage will now be known as John Hopkins Regina Soundstage. New signage was unveiled Wednesday at an event to honor the late John Hopkins for his dedication to economic development, inclusion and reconciliation.

John’s son Jesse Hopkins was in attendance and said his dad would have been moved by the name change.

“John would be honored and extremely humbled to know that the Regina soundstage is being renamed in his memory. He was dedicated to his community and cared deeply about the people who call this great province home.”

Jesse said that Regina gave John a wonderful life and in return, he gave back to the community in every way possible.

“Creative arts were always an important part of John’s life and our family’s lives. Growing up, our household was alive with musicians, singers, theater and visual arts. He was very happy to be settled and raising a family in such a culturally diverse city,” Jesse said. “Despite his cancer diagnosis and treatments, John’s work in the community was not done, and a creative Saskatchewan production program was one of the last major initiatives that he supported. It was on his mind, even at the very end.”

Major television production to begin filming in Saskatchewan this fall

John served as the CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce for 20 years and was a founding member of the Regina Trades and Skills Centre. He was also a strong advocate for Indigenous economic reconciliation, an organizer for the Smudge Walk, and sat on the boards of Cowessess Ventures, Little Child Holdings and Reconciliation Regina.

He was a huge supporter of the creative industries and recognized the value that film production would bring to Saskatchewan as an advocate for economic growth.

“He would be thrilled to know that the soundstages are already buzzing with activity. With the recent announcement of a major television production King of Killers. There will be dollars invested and in Saskatchewan, as well as over 100 jobs created for the amazing people in our province,” Jesse said.

New series King of Killers brings opportunity to Saskatchewan

Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross was also at the event and said John Hopkins was deeply involved in the community. “John was a fierce and loyal friend with John in your corner, nothing seemed impossible,” she said. “John was also a true-hearted friend to our community. We’d be hard pressed to find an aspect of life in Regina that John wasn’t somehow involved in, either through his leadership at the Chamber of Commerce or through the many organization, boards and committees he was so proud to be part of.”

She added that John harnessed his passion for music as a singer and guitarist with a garage band, raising more than $1.4 million for the Alan Blair Cancer Center. “We have to thank him for that.

"It feels appropriate to honor a man who did so much. He left such a deep and lasting legacy of opportunity and hope for many of us."

Located at the corner of College Avenue and Broad Street in Wascana Park, the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage is an art film and TV production facility that holds three separate soundstages. The size, height and amenities of the stages make them among the largest and most comprehensive production facilities in western Canada.

Jesse concluded by quoting Gandalf of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.”

“John chose to spend his time improving our city, our province and the lives of everyone around him. So on behalf of my father and our family, thank you, Saskatchewan.”