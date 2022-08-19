Major television production to begin filming in Saskatchewan this fall

Saskatchewan is about to hit the red carpet as a brand new major television series is on its way to the province.

King of Killers: the series is set to begin filming in the province this September, and is the first major production to receive funding approval since the Government of Saskatchewan introduced its increased film and television incentives in the 2022-23 budget.

The TV series will be filmed at the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage and is based on an upcoming feature film of the same name to be released in 2023.

King of Killers: the series tells the story of a group of international assassins who are contracted to take out the most dangerous killer in the world.

“Saskatchewan has the talent and skills that the world needs right now to meet the global demand for content, and this exciting news demonstrates our ability to attract large-scale productions,” said Laura Ross, minister of parks, culture and sport.

“The positive benefits of projects this size are numerous and far-reaching. Industries such as retail, hospitality and the trades will get a boost, and job opportunities for local designers, costumers, performers and writers will strengthen Saskatchewan’s creative sector.”

The series will receive $8 million in funding from the Creative Saskatchewan’s Feature Film and TV Production Program. And while the funding surpasses the current funding threshold of $5 million, Creative Sask. said it is allowed to if it means securing a project with significant impact to the local economy.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support productions like these that cast a wide net in terms of positive economic-ripple effects to our province,” CEO of Creative Saskatchewan, Erin Dean said.

“With an estimated spend of over $20 million on local labour, goods, and services, this boost of activity in our film and television sector puts us on the map and strengthens our industry for future opportunities.”

The project will have a number of economic impacts on the province including:

an estimated $20 million to be spent on Saskatchewan labour, goods and services

hiring of approximately 100 Saskatchewan crew and 18 Saskatchewan performers

90 production days in Saskatchewan

120 days of post-production work in Saskatchewan

accelerated labour force development for Saskatchewan crew

The action thriller series will be shot entirely in Saskatchewan and will also be utilizing cutting-edge technology with a massive, custom-built LED wall; a large screen that displays digital content for an impressive virtual environment amid production.

“Virtual walls and studio space are not widely available,” said Anand Ramayya, a producer with Saskatchewan-based Karma Film Inc. “Having one in Saskatchewan makes use of our unique infrastructure and puts us on the map with a competitive edge that is sure to attract more production in the province.”

Dean said he hopes this is the first step in bringing a number of other film and television products to the province.

“A production of this size announces to the world that Saskatchewan is open for business,” said Dean. “This kind of activity raises the profile of our film and television production industry, which will go a long way in attracting future projects.”

