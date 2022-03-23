Sask. government provides $10 million for film and TV production grant in budget 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is increasing its investment in the Creative Saskatchewan Production Grant Program for film and television from $2 million to $10 million.

The government said this funding will attract more and larger projects to the province.

Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said the government is seeing a “real opportunity” for Saskatchewan business with the rise in streaming services rapidly producing content.

“From this investment, we expect to see an increase in film production that directly benefits the people of Saskatchewan, resulting in additional economic activity across the province,” Ross said in a release.

The large increase in funding comes 10 years after former premier Brad Wall’s Saskatchewan Party government cut a film employment credit in its budget.

Several production companies, including Verite Films, which produced TV comedy series Corner Gas, left the province after the cut.

The government says this funding will lead to more employment in film and television production sectors. They add it will also help in growing the province’s IT and digital industries as well as increase spending in the hospitality industry.

Support under the Creative Saskatchewan Production Grant will be limited to Saskatchewan labour, goods and services to ensure the funds stay in the province.

Applications for the grant will open this spring.

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer also announced on Wednesday that the Regina soundstage will be renamed the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage to honour the memory of Regina Chamber of Commerce CEO who passed away in February.

Harpauer said this honours “the memory of a strong advocate for our capital city and our province.”

—with files from The Canadian Press