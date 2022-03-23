Roughrider games, concerts, games, gyms to get more expensive with Sask. gov’t adding sales tax

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government, in its 2022-23 budget unveiled Wednesday, is promising new funding for health care and schools.

In order to pay for the funding initiatives, the provincial government is adding the provincial sales tax (PST) to admission and entertainment charges, which will come into effect Oct. 1, 2022.

That means things like Saskatchewan Roughrider games, concert tickets and curling membership fees at for-profit curling rinks will become six per cent more expensive.

“If I said to a Saskatchewan resident … would you be willing to pay this for the two concerts and the Rider ticket in order for us to address the very critical surgical wait-list,” said Finance Minister Donna Harpauer. “Because we all know someone, if we’re not that someone, we know someone in our family that their quality of life isn’t what it should be because they need a knee or hip replacement. I think Saskatchewan people would support that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harpauer says there was no consultation done with groups that will have to charge the sales tax.

The Saskatchewan NDP finance critic Trent Wotherspoon said the provincial government is nickel-and-diming people at a time they need relief desperately.

“It just baffles me that this government … instead of providing some relief, we have a government that’s sticking them with more taxes and more costs,” he said. “Sticking those costs on events that bring us together and to support the arts and allow us to celebrate … it just defies common sense.”

Budget documents show the government expects the new revenue will amount to $10.5 million in 2022-23 and $21 million in subsequent years — nearly matching the amount the government has pledged towards reducing surgical wait times.

Read more: Saskatchewan government spends big on health care in Budget 2022

The increase will also apply to things like green fees, rodeos and gym memberships.

Harpauer emphasized the new measure will not apply to small-town, local events.

“If it is a for-profit and they are charging GST they will now charge PST,” said Harpauer. “If it is a community that is having a little bonspiel they would not be charging GST and they will not be charging PST.”

Story continues below advertisement

There will be PST exemptions for certain situations including school, university or minor league sports, amateur productions with unpaid participants and even audio books.

The province says it is expecting the revenue impact will be approximately $100,000 this year.

1:15 Sask. NDP makes pitch to waive provincial park gate fees, remove PST from restaurant meals Sask. NDP makes pitch to waive provincial park gate fees, remove PST from restaurant meals – May 14, 2021