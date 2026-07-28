Five police officers suspended after 2018 Montreal police chase

Quebec’s police disciplinary tribunal suspended three Quebec provincial police officers and two Montreal police officers over a 2018 police road chase that left a Montreal woman seriously injured.
The judgment released last week says officers chased a suspect through downtown Montreal and the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood before ending on Sherbrooke Street, where the fleeing driver struck a woman shovelling snow outside her home.
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But the tribunal concluded the officers should not have pursued the suspect who was driving with a suspended licence due to the risks to the public of continuing the chase through a densely populated urban area.
The tribunal imposed effective suspensions of between 30 and 42 days.
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The ruling also ordered four of the officers to complete additional training related to police driving or pursuits.
The tribunal said the misconduct was particularly serious because the chase involved several police vehicles and continued through an area with pedestrians, schools, parks and bike paths.
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