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Canada

Northern Manitoba community’s wildfire evacuation order lifted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2026 1:16 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Manitoba provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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Manitoba has lifted a wildfire evacuation order for residents of a northern community who had been out of their homes for a month.

The Manitoba Emergency Management Organization says the fire situation has improved, and residents of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation can return.

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The First Nation, based in the settlement of South Indian Lake, said 600 members left beginning in late June.

Wildfires also cut power to the community, but Manitoba Hydro said Monday it had restored services.

The province says a nearby 17,000-hectare fire is being held.

It says there are 144 wildfires burning in the province, including one out of control.

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