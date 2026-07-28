Northern Manitoba community’s wildfire evacuation order lifted

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Manitoba has lifted a wildfire evacuation order for residents of a northern community who had been out of their homes for a month.

The Manitoba Emergency Management Organization says the fire situation has improved, and residents of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation can return.

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The First Nation, based in the settlement of South Indian Lake, said 600 members left beginning in late June.

Wildfires also cut power to the community, but Manitoba Hydro said Monday it had restored services.

The province says a nearby 17,000-hectare fire is being held.

It says there are 144 wildfires burning in the province, including one out of control.