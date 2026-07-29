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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    July 29, 2026 at 9:51 am

    Yanky stink

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Canada

Some U.S.-bound flights from Montreal cancelled due to construction ‘odour’

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 9:36 am
1 min read
Travellers arrive at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Travellers arrive at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
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About 20 flights from Montreal to the U.S. have been cancelled so far due to an odour in the U.S. area of Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

According to Aéroports de Montréal, U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporarily suspended operations due to “an odour from construction materials.”

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Several flights bound for the U.S. were cancelled, but work is being done to resume operations as soon as possible, the airport authority said in an email.

An inspection by the Montreal Fire Department confirmed the situation poses no health risk, and the airport is using increased ventilation in the area.

“We encourage passengers with scheduled flights to U.S. destinations to refer to the information provided by their airline and check the status of their flight before heading to the airport,” a spokesperson for the airport authority said.

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