Cold Lake First Nations seeks judicial review of Pacific Link pipeline designation

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The Cold Lake First Nations has filed an application for judicial review in Federal Court challenging Ottawa’s decision to designate the Pacific Link pipeline a project in the national interest.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced last week the pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia would be fast-tracked under the Building Canada Act.

The goal is to complete the required reviews and consultations over the next year so construction can begin next September.

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Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko previously told The Canadian Press his community was left out of consultations for the pipeline designation, despite his community being situated in the oilsands region.

The Assembly of First Nations has also identified “many red flags” in the pipeline’s national interest designation and says the federal government appears to be predetermining outcomes and approving projects in advance of meaningful consultations.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney promised his major projects agenda would not interfere with Canada’s obligations under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

4:32 B.C. First Nations raise concerns over Pacific Link pipeline

— More to come…