Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged in connection with killing of 20-year-old Ottawa man in Durham Region: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 12:17 pm
Police at the scene of the incident in Oshawa on Jan. 3, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the incident in Oshawa on Jan. 3, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation. Colin Williamson / Global News

Two men have been charged in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old Ottawa man in Durham Region earlier this year, police say.

Durham Regional Police previously said Saeid Mabrok Saeed Salem died after he was found on Oshawa’s Madison Avenue with “obvious signs of trauma” inside of a vehicle.

Police were called to the scene, which is in the area of Stevenson Road North and Adelaide Avenue West, on Jan. 3 around 9:42 p.m.

Read more: Ottawa man identified as Durham Region’s 1st homicide victim of 2022

Salem was taken to hospital where he died.

Trending Stories

Police initially indicated on Twitter that the incident was a shooting.

His death marked Durham Region’s first homicide of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man dies in hospital after shooting in Oshawa

In an update Wednesday, police said two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the incident.

Toronto resident Kody Lim, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder while Peterborough resident Kody Cummings, 25, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said both men were held in custody.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOshawa tagdurham region tagOttawa tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagOshawa crime tagOshawa homicide tagMadison Avenue tagdurham region homicide tagMadison avenue homicide oshawa tagSaeid Mabrok Saeed Salem tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers