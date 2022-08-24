2 charged in connection with killing of 20-year-old Ottawa man in Durham Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old Ottawa man in Durham Region earlier this year, police say.

Durham Regional Police previously said Saeid Mabrok Saeed Salem died after he was found on Oshawa’s Madison Avenue with “obvious signs of trauma” inside of a vehicle.

Police were called to the scene, which is in the area of Stevenson Road North and Adelaide Avenue West, on Jan. 3 around 9:42 p.m.

Salem was taken to hospital where he died.

Police initially indicated on Twitter that the incident was a shooting.

His death marked Durham Region’s first homicide of 2022.

In an update Wednesday, police said two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the incident.

Toronto resident Kody Lim, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder while Peterborough resident Kody Cummings, 25, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said both men were held in custody.