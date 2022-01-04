Man dies in hospital after shooting in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say a man has died from his injuries following a shooting in Oshawa on Monday night,
Emergency crews were called to Madison Avenue, near Gibbons Street, at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
A man was found with life-threatening injuries, police said.
He was rushed to a local hospital but died a short time later, investigators said.
There is no word on suspects.
This is Durham Region’s first homicide of 2022.
