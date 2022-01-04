Man dies in hospital after shooting in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a man has died from his injuries following a shooting in Oshawa on Monday night,

Emergency crews were called to Madison Avenue, near Gibbons Street, at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man was found with life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was rushed to a local hospital but died a short time later, investigators said.

There is no word on suspects.

This is Durham Region’s first homicide of 2022.

Members of @DRPSCEDiv responded to a shooting on Madison Ave in Oshawa. Male party found with life threatening injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead. Homicide investigators are heading to the scene. Expect delays in this area. More to follow pic.twitter.com/9mjWld8Xp9 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 4, 2022

