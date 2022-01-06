Menu

Crime

Ottawa man identified as Durham Region’s 1st homicide victim of 2022

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 4:14 pm
Police at the scene of the incident in Oshawa earlier this week. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the incident in Oshawa earlier this week. Colin Williamson / Global News

A 20-year-old Ottawa man has been identified as Durham Region’s first homicide victim of 2022.

Durham Regional Police said Saeid Mabrok Saeed Salem died after he was found on Madison Avenue with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police were called to the scene, which is in the area of Stevenson Road North and Adelaide Avenue West, on Monday around 9:42 p.m.

Man dies in hospital after shooting in Oshawa

Salem was taken to hospital where he died.

Police initially indicated on Twitter that the incident was a shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

