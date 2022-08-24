Some services returning to Calgary City Hall after break-in incident

Send this page to someone via email

Some services are returning to Calgary’s Municipal Building after a break-in incident and four fires closed off the building’s third floor three weeks ago.

In the early morning of Aug. 2, a man with a weapon broke into the building and set four fires. The fire suppression sprinkler system put the fires out, causing water damage to three levels of the building.

An initial review showed that the incident will cost the city more than $1 million.

Police say the man was arrested just before 4 a.m., and ASIRT is investigating the use of force during that arrest.

Fair entry, low-income transit passes, tax advisory services and cashiers have returned to their permanent location in city hall after temporarily relocating to Central Library after the incident.

The planning and development services counter will remain in its temporary location at the Whitehorn Multi-Service Centre until further notice. The city said the counter sustained extensive damage during the incident.

–With files from Adam Toy, Global News