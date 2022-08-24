Menu

Politics

Some services returning to Calgary City Hall after break-in incident

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 24, 2022 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'City of Calgary services relocated from city hall due to water damage' City of Calgary services relocated from city hall due to water damage
Calgary city officials continue to assess the damage inside the municipal complex after an intruder set several fires early Tuesday morning. Adam MacVicar reports – Aug 4, 2022

Some services are returning to Calgary’s Municipal Building after a break-in incident and four fires closed off the building’s third floor three weeks ago.

In the early morning of Aug. 2, a man with a weapon broke into the building and set four fires. The fire suppression sprinkler system put the fires out, causing water damage to three levels of the building.

Read more: Calgary city hall break-in, 4 fires caused more than $1M in damages

An initial review showed that the incident will cost the city more than $1 million.

Trending Stories

Police say the man was arrested just before 4 a.m., and ASIRT is investigating the use of force during that arrest.

Fair entry, low-income transit passes, tax advisory services and cashiers have returned to their permanent location in city hall after temporarily relocating to Central Library after the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man with ‘large knife’ arrested at Calgary city hall Tuesday morning

The planning and development services counter will remain in its temporary location at the Whitehorn Multi-Service Centre until further notice. The city said the counter sustained extensive damage during the incident.

–With files from Adam Toy, Global News

