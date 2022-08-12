Calgary city hall break-in, 4 fires caused more than $1M in damages

Send this page to someone via email

A break-in to Calgary’s Municipal Building that resulted in fires will end up costing the city more than $1 million, an initial review shows.

In the early morning of August 2, a man with a weapon broke into the building that houses city council’s chambers, cashiers and other offices, and set four fires. The fire suppression sprinkler system put the fires out, causing water damage to three levels of the building.

The man was arrested just before 4 a.m., and ASIRT is investigating the use of force during that arrest.

City services, including Fair Entry, cashiers, planning and development, and taxation services, were relocated to buildings like the Central Library and the Whitehorn Multi-Services Centre because of the resulting closure of the Municipal Building.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials tallied up the costs of the fire and water damage, relocation of buildings, and restoration of the building, with initial estimates ranging between $1.3 and $2.2 million. Insurance is likely to cover 80 per cent of that cost, the city said.

“While it will be many months before we know the final cost, our team has been working hard to assess the scope of the damage and work with the city’s insurer,” acting city manager Carla Male said in a statement.

1:47 City of Calgary services relocated from city hall due to water damage City of Calgary services relocated from city hall due to water damage – Aug 4, 2022

Male said the water damage was “extensive.”

All of the relocated services will remain outside the Municipal Building for the coming weeks.

Fair Entry, cashiers and tax advisory services will return to the Municipal Building from the Central Library during the week of August 22.

Story continues below advertisement

A city release said the planning and development services counter in the Municipal Building suffered more damage from the incident and will remain in its temporary location in the Whitehorn Multi-Services Centre until further notice.

More information about the relocated services and online options can be found on the city’s website.