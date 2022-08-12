Menu

Canada

Calgary city hall break-in, 4 fires caused more than $1M in damages

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 3:09 pm
City of Calgary officials continue to assess the damages at city hall with impacted services expected to remain at alternate locations for weeks. View image in full screen
City of Calgary officials continue to assess the damages at city hall with impacted services expected to remain at alternate locations for weeks. Global News

A break-in to Calgary’s Municipal Building that resulted in fires will end up costing the city more than $1 million, an initial review shows.

In the early morning of August 2, a man with a weapon broke into the building that houses city council’s chambers, cashiers and other offices, and set four fires. The fire suppression sprinkler system put the fires out, causing water damage to three levels of the building.

The man was arrested just before 4 a.m., and ASIRT is investigating the use of force during that arrest.

Read more: City of Calgary services remain relocated due to ‘significant’ water damage

City services, including Fair Entry, cashiers, planning and development, and taxation services, were relocated to buildings like the Central Library and the Whitehorn Multi-Services Centre because of the resulting closure of the Municipal Building.

City officials tallied up the costs of the fire and water damage, relocation of buildings, and restoration of the building, with initial estimates ranging between $1.3 and $2.2 million. Insurance is likely to cover 80 per cent of that cost, the city said.

“While it will be many months before we know the final cost, our team has been working hard to assess the scope of the damage and work with the city’s insurer,” acting city manager Carla Male said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'City of Calgary services relocated from city hall due to water damage' City of Calgary services relocated from city hall due to water damage
City of Calgary services relocated from city hall due to water damage – Aug 4, 2022

Male said the water damage was “extensive.”

All of the relocated services will remain outside the Municipal Building for the coming weeks.

Fair Entry, cashiers and tax advisory services will return to the Municipal Building from the Central Library during the week of August 22.

Read more: Man with ‘large knife’ arrested at Calgary city hall Tuesday morning

A city release said the planning and development services counter in the Municipal Building suffered more damage from the incident and will remain in its temporary location in the Whitehorn Multi-Services Centre until further notice.

More information about the relocated services and online options can be found on the city’s website.

