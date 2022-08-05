ASIRT investigating officer use of force during Calgary city hall break-in

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating use of force causing injury involving a Calgary police officers during a break-in at Calgary city hall earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around 3:55 a.m., the Calgary Police Service were called to a report of a break-in and structure fire at city hall.

According to ASIRT, a man with a “long-edged weapon” was located inside the building and is alleged to have set numerous fires on the third floor.

View image in full screen The bladed weapon an intruder had according to ASIRT as they’re now investigating the use of force causing injury by a CPS officer during the arrest on Aug. 2, 2022, at Calgary city hall. Courtesy: ASIRT

In a news release sent out Friday morning, after verbal efforts to disarm the man were unsuccessful, ASIRT said an interaction occurred where, “several officers discharged non-lethal weapons.” The man was arrested shortly after with the help of the K-9 unit.

EMS attended to provide assistance and transported the suspect to a Calgary-area hospital for treatment. ASIRT said the man sustained significant injuries during his arrest.

The long-edged weapon along with accelerants that were used to set the fires were recovered from the scene, according to police.

CPS did not include details of the K-9 unit being involved nor about the man’s injuries in its original news release sent out Tuesday.

No additional information will be released as ASIRT investigates.

Anybody who may have witnessed or recorded the incident are asked to contact ASIRT investigator by calling 403-592-4306.

ASIRT is an independent government agency that investigates incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death, along with any serious allegations of police misconduct.