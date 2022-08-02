Man with ‘large knife’ arrested at Calgary city hall Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A man armed with a “large knife” inside Calgary city hall was arrested by police Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to the building located at the corner of 7 Avenue and Mcleod Trail at around 3:55 a.m.

Police told Global News it’s alleged the man set four separate fires on the third floor, causing the sprinkler system to go off.

The Calgary Fire Department said though the fire damage is minimal, there is water damage from the sprinkler system and it’s expected the third floor will be off limits for some time.

View image in full screen The Calgary Fire Department was called to Calgary city hall for reports of four fires allegedly set by a man who broke into the building on Aug. 2, 2022. Global News

CFD also told Global News the water from the third floor leaked onto the floors below.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken into custody shortly after police arrived and charges are pending.

Though a fire investigator was called in, the battalion chief said it will be up to police to determine whether an arson investigator should be involved.

More to come…

0:28 Six people displaced after deck fire in NW Calgary Six people displaced after deck fire in NW Calgary – Jul 21, 2022