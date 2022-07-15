Menu

Fire

Person, cat displaced after Citadel house fire

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 7:47 am
The Calgary Fire Department said they were called to a house fire in the northwest community of Citadel around 3:30 a.m. on July 15, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department told Global News the call came in around 3:30 a.m. on July 15, 2022. Submitted

Large flames and thick plumes of smoke could be seen from afar after a home caught fire in Citadel on Friday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department told Global News the call came in around 3:30 a.m.

Crews continue to work around the clock to put out the blaze in the 100 block of Citadel Park N.W.

Firefighters added they believe the fire started in the front garage, then flames took a turn and spread to the home.

One person and a cat escaped the blaze before Calgary fire crews arrived.

As of 5:30 a.m., fire crews were still at the scene.

