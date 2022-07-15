Person, cat displaced after Citadel house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Large flames and thick plumes of smoke could be seen from afar after a home caught fire in Citadel on Friday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department told Global News the call came in around 3:30 a.m.

Crews continue to work around the clock to put out the blaze in the 100 block of Citadel Park N.W.

Firefighters added they believe the fire started in the front garage, then flames took a turn and spread to the home.

One person and a cat escaped the blaze before Calgary fire crews arrived.

As of 5:30 a.m., fire crews were still at the scene.

