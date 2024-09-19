Jasper wildfire: Alberta government provides $149M to cover municipal costs

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is providing close to $150 million to cover costs for the town of Jasper, a third of which was destroyed in July’s wildfire.

Residents affected by the fire can’t access the funding, but the town can use the money to cover staff overtime, emergency food and shelter, and other administrative expenses.

Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said the funding will help speed up Jasper’s recovery.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said the community is grateful for the province’s support, and the funding will be critical to rebuilding.

The money is being provided through Alberta’s Disaster Recovery Program, which was also used to support Fort McMurray after the 2016 fire, as well flooding in central Alberta last year.

The program is designed to cover 90 per cent of eligible costs after a disaster, while the affected municipality is responsible for the rest.