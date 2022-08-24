Man wanted after victim punched unconscious during altercation in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking for a man they say is wanted after a victim was punched unconscious during an altercation in the city last month.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that on July 6 around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Major Street, just west of Spadina Avenue, for an assault.

Two men got into a “brief verbal altercation” and one punched the other, knocking him unconscious, police allege.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the suspect is six feet tall, in his late 30s, has a medium-to-muscular build and is balding.

He was reported to be wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a black backpack, and had a white and brown dog with him.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

