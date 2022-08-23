Menu

Crime

22-year-old man charged in connection with sexual assault in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 2:37 pm
Police said 22-year-old Ramone Campbell was arrested on Sunday. Toronto police / handout

A 22-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Saturday, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police said a man answered an advertisement posted by a 25-year-old woman online.

Officers said the two people made arrangements and met at a residence.

According to police, once inside, the man allegedly produced a gun, demanded money and personal items and assaulted and sexually assaulted the woman.

“He took some of her valuable items and fled,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said on Sunday, 22-year-old Ramone Campbell from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, using an imitation firearm in commission of an indictable offence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers said he appeared in court on Monday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

