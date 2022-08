Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a store in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Wilson Avenue and Northgate Drive area just after 5:30 p.m.

Police said a store was robbed “at gunpoint.”

The force said the suspect fled in a grey or white small imported vehicle.

Officers said no injuries were reported.

