Police investigate 2 reports of armed carjackings in Toronto

Police are investigating after two armed carjackings were reported in Toronto.
In a tweet Friday, police said the first incident occurred in the Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 2:55 p.m.
Police said two people were reportedly held up at gunpoint.
Officers said the gun was allegedly used to threaten the victims.
According to police, the suspect or suspects fled in the victim’s small, black imported vehicle.
Police said officers are searching the area and that no injuries were reported.
The second incident occurred a short time later in the Dean Park Road and Meadowvale Road area.
Police said at around 3:26 p.m., two male suspects and one female suspect allegedly armed with a gun carjacked a small, grey import vehicle.
Officers were searching the area.
Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police.
Police told Global News that there may be a connection between the two incidents.
