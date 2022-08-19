Police investigate 2 reports of armed carjackings in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after two armed carjackings were reported in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday, police said the first incident occurred in the Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 2:55 p.m.

Police said two people were reportedly held up at gunpoint.

Officers said the gun was allegedly used to threaten the victims.

According to police, the suspect or suspects fled in the victim’s small, black imported vehicle.

Police said officers are searching the area and that no injuries were reported.

PERSON WITH A GUN:

Meadowvale Rd + Sheppard Av E

* 2:55 pm *

– Reports of two people held up at gunpoint

– Gun used to threaten victims

– Appears to be carjacking

– Suspect(s) have fled in victims car

– Small black import car

– Police searching/gathering evidence#GO1602324

^dh pic.twitter.com/ZoqM5lDrCu — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2022

The second incident occurred a short time later in the Dean Park Road and Meadowvale Road area.

Police said at around 3:26 p.m., two male suspects and one female suspect allegedly armed with a gun carjacked a small, grey import vehicle.

ROBBERY:

Dean Park Rd + Meadowvale Rd

* 3:26 pm *

– Carjacking

– Suspects armed with a gun

– 2 males and 1 female

– Grey small import car stolen

– Officers searching area

– Investigators looking for video surveillance

– Anyone with info 416 808-4200#GO1602536

^dh pic.twitter.com/SlRd6iKIlX — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2022

Officers were searching the area.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police.

Police told Global News that there may be a connection between the two incidents.

