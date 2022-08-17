Calgary firefighters battle garage, RV fire in Ramsay

Calgary firefighters were busy Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in the neighbourhood of Ramsay.
The Calgary Fire Department got the call around 10:15 a.m. of a fire inside a garage and an adjacent recreational vehicle. Neighbours in the area told Global News they could hear “loud bangs” before the thick black smoke appeared.
The Battalion chief told Global News no injuries had been reported as of 11:45 a.m. and that it’s unconfirmed whether someone was in the house or not at the time the fire started.
CFD said firefighters used foam to suppress the fire.
Just before noon, a fire investigator arrived.
More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments