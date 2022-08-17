Menu

Fire

Calgary firefighters battle garage, RV fire in Ramsay

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 2:00 pm
The Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of fire and smoke in the community of Ramsay on Aug. 17, 2022.
The Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of fire and smoke in the community of Ramsay on Aug. 17, 2022. Courtesy: Al S.

Calgary firefighters were busy Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in the neighbourhood of Ramsay.

The Calgary Fire Department got the call around 10:15 a.m. of a fire inside a garage and an adjacent recreational vehicle. Neighbours in the area told Global News they could hear “loud bangs” before the thick black smoke appeared.

Read more: Calgary fire crews battle 2 blazes Sunday morning

The Battalion chief told Global News no injuries had been reported as of 11:45 a.m. and that it’s unconfirmed whether someone was in the house or not at the time the fire started.

CFD said firefighters used foam to suppress the fire.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of fire and smoke in the community of Ramsay on Aug. 17, 2022.
The Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of fire and smoke in the community of Ramsay on Aug. 17, 2022. Courtesy: Al S.

Just before noon, a fire investigator arrived.

More to come…

