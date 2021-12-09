Bridgeland house fire is good reminder of importance of fire and smoke alarms: CFD

Send this page to someone via email

A morning house fire in Bridgeland is a good reminder to check fire and smoke alarms, the Calgary Fire Department said Thursday.

The CFD responded to a 911 call just before 10:30 a.m. on McDougall Road N.E.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the home when firefighters arrived. Initial reports suggested two people may have been trapped in the basement, but nobody was found inside.

CFD said the two-storey home had been converted into at least two separate suites, but the only working smoke alarm in the house was located on the second floor. Alarms on both the main and basement levels were not functioning.

Crews managed to contain the fire to the basement and had it out within half an hour of arriving.

Nobody was hurt.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire, which damaged the building’s electrical system.

The fire department says it’s a good reminder of the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of your home, testing them regularly and replacing them every 10 years or if they’re broken or defective.