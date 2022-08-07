Calgary fire crews battle 2 blazes Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Fire Department battled two blazes on Sunday morning as multiple homes were aflame.

Crews first responded to a two-alarm fire in the southwest at around 3:10 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, officials said large volumes of smoke and fire were coming from a two-storey house in the 200 block of Cougarstone Gardens.

Due to the size of the fire and the location of the flames in the roof, CFD said a second alarm was sounded to ensure appropriate resources were on scene to battle the blaze.

“Fire crews started an aggressive attack on the source home while placing hose lines to help stop the spread of fire to exposed homes,” a news release read. “Because the fire was primarily in the roof structure, an aerial water tower was set up to control the fire and fire spread.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the fire was quickly brought under control and no one was injured. One person self-evacuated the home and three more people were evacuated by fire crews from the neighbouring residences.

View image in full screen Calgary fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in the southwest at around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Global News

The second two-alarm fire happened at 10:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Martin Crossing Way N.E.

As crews were en route to the house fire, a second alarm was called due to the “volume of smoke and fire visible from a considerable distance away,” according to the CFD.

The fire involved two single-family homes. All residents were able to safely evacuate the burning buildings before fire crews arrived.

CFD said both the homes involved in the fire have sustained significant damage, forcing 11 adults and two children from their homes.

Fire crews, the Calgary Police Services and Alberta Health Services were on scene to assist with the safety and wellness of residents. ATCO was also at the scene to help control the flow of utilities in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday afternoon, fire crews were still at the scene to ensure no hot spots arise.