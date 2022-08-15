Torched vehicle linked to shooting at South Surrey home, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP believe a burned out vehicle found in South Surrey is linked to an apparent drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Mounties say they were called to a home on 176 Street near 26th Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Witnesses reported gunfire and then hearing a vehicle speed away.

Officers arrived to find bullet holes in the home, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Minutes after the initial report, someone reported a torched vehicle near 28 Avenue and 194A Street, police said.

Mounties believe the two incidents to be connected, and said they are looking at connections between the attack and the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

