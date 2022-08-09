Menu

Crime

No injuries reported after shots fired at two Surrey, B.C. homes

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 9:37 pm
RCMP are investigating two incidents of shots fired at private homes in Surrey, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating two incidents of shots fired at private homes in Surrey, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 9, 2022. Al Gilpin/Global News

Police are investigating after shots were fired into two Surrey, B.C., homes early on Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, RCMP said they followed up on a report of gunfire and a vehicle speeding away in the 14800-block of 76A Avenue and found a residence with bullet holes.

About 20 minutes later, they responded to another report and found a house with damage “consistent with a shooting” in the 9200-block of 163 Street.

Read more: Taxi passenger dead, driver seriously injured in daylight Surrey shooting

“Although no one was injured as a result of these shootings, incidents of this nature place members of our community at risk,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a Tuesday news release.

“We urge anyone with information to reach out to police.”

The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said it’s possible the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

Taxi passenger killed, driver sent to hospital in daylight Surrey shooting
