Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 4:44 pm
Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting that reportedly left bullet holes in a home. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting that reportedly left bullet holes in a home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A shooting at a home in Surrey is being investigated, police say.

Just after midnight, early Sunday morning, officers said they received a report that gunshots were heard in the 17500 block of 26 Ave in Surrey.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a home with apparent bullet holes.

Read more: No injuries reported after shots fired at two Surrey, B.C. homes

Police said the report also included that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the immediate area.

“A short time later police received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 19600-block of 28 Avenue,” Staff Sgt. Dave Wise said.

“Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has conduct of both incidents, which are in the early stages. Investigators are exploring the possibility that these two incidents may be linked.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not reported any injuries related to the shooting.

Read more: Taxi passenger dead, driver seriously injured in daylight Surrey shooting

Anone with possible information regarding either incident is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: '33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge' 33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge
33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagBC RCMP tagSurrey shooting tagsouth surrey tagBc Shooting tagBullet Holes tagBurned out car tagHome shot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers