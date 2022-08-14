Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting at a home in Surrey is being investigated, police say.

Just after midnight, early Sunday morning, officers said they received a report that gunshots were heard in the 17500 block of 26 Ave in Surrey.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a home with apparent bullet holes.

Police said the report also included that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the immediate area.

“A short time later police received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 19600-block of 28 Avenue,” Staff Sgt. Dave Wise said.

“Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has conduct of both incidents, which are in the early stages. Investigators are exploring the possibility that these two incidents may be linked.”

Police have not reported any injuries related to the shooting.

Anone with possible information regarding either incident is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

