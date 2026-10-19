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Crime

Judge reserves decision on fate of Saskatchewan Mountie killer’s truck

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2026 3:39 pm
1 min read
Convicted murderer Curtis Dagenais is escorted from court following sentencing in his murder trial Friday, March 13, 2009 in Saskatoon, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe. View image in full screen
Convicted murderer Curtis Dagenais is escorted from court following sentencing in his murder trial Friday, March 13, 2009 in Saskatoon, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe. GWH
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A Saskatoon judge has reserved his decision on what to do with a convicted Mountie killer’s blue pickup truck that was involved in a police chase 20 years ago.

Justice Daryl Labach told court he plans to make his decision in December on whether to forfeit Curtis Dagenais’ 1986 GMC 1500 to the Crown.

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The 61-year-old was in the truck when he shot two Mounties to death on a country road near Mildred, Sask., in July 2006.

In 2009, a jury convicted Dagenais of first-degree murder for shooting constables Robin Cameron and Marc Bourdages.

He was also convicted of attempted murder for wounding a third Mountie.

The truck is smashed, dented and pockmarked with bullet holes, and has been kept in storage at RCMP headquarters in Regina since the killings.

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