Judge reserves decision on fate of Saskatchewan Mountie killer’s truck

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A Saskatoon judge has reserved his decision on what to do with a convicted Mountie killer’s blue pickup truck that was involved in a police chase 20 years ago.

Justice Daryl Labach told court he plans to make his decision in December on whether to forfeit Curtis Dagenais’ 1986 GMC 1500 to the Crown.

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The 61-year-old was in the truck when he shot two Mounties to death on a country road near Mildred, Sask., in July 2006.

In 2009, a jury convicted Dagenais of first-degree murder for shooting constables Robin Cameron and Marc Bourdages.

He was also convicted of attempted murder for wounding a third Mountie.

The truck is smashed, dented and pockmarked with bullet holes, and has been kept in storage at RCMP headquarters in Regina since the killings.