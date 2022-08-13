Homicide investigators name victim in Friday’s Maple Ridge fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A daytime shooting left one man dead in Maple Ridge on Friday.

Homicide investigators have now named the victim, in hope of speaking with his associates and other witnesses.

Thirty-three-year-old Cory William Thomas has been named as the shooting victim that was killed around 11:40 a.m.

View image in full screen Police have identified Cory William Thomas as the victim in Friday’s shooting in Maple Ridge. IHIT

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called to 216 Street near Donovan Avenue due to reports of a shooting shortly before noon.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. Despite efforts from police and paramedics, he died at the scene.

Police investigators are now saying they believe the shooting is associated with the local drug trade scene, but do not believe it is connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We are able to confirm this is an isolated incident,” Sgt. David Lee said.

“We are speaking to witnesses and providing support and victim services to those affected.”

Anyone with potential information regarding either the shooting or Thomas is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

-With files from Global BC’s Simon Little