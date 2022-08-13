Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators name victim in Friday’s Maple Ridge fatal shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 4:13 pm
Click to play video: '33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge' 33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge
One man is dead after a shooting in Maple Ridge Frida morning. Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to reports of a shooting on 216th Street between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway.

A daytime shooting left one man dead in Maple Ridge on Friday.

Homicide investigators have now named the victim, in hope of speaking with his associates and other witnesses.

Thirty-three-year-old Cory William Thomas has been named as the shooting victim that was killed around 11:40 a.m.

Police have identified Cory William Thomas as the victim in Friday’s shooting in Maple Ridge View image in full screen
Police have identified Cory William Thomas as the victim in Friday’s shooting in Maple Ridge. IHIT

Read more: Maple Ridge shooting leaves man dead

Story continues below advertisement

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called to 216 Street near Donovan Avenue due to reports of a shooting shortly before noon.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. Despite efforts from police and paramedics, he died at the scene.

Police investigators are now saying they believe the shooting is associated with the local drug trade scene, but do not believe it is connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We are able to confirm this is an isolated incident,” Sgt. David Lee said.

“We are speaking to witnesses and providing support and victim services to those affected.”

Click to play video: '33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge' 33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge
33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge

Anyone with potential information regarding either the shooting or Thomas is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Story continues below advertisement

-With files from Global BC’s Simon Little

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHIT tagFatal Shooting tagMaple Ridge tagBC RCMP tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagshooting death tagRidge Meadows RCMP tagBc Shooting tagMaple Ridge shooting tagBC fatal shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers