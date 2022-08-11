2 men charged in connection with fatal shooting in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 36-year-old man from East Gwillimbury has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder investigation in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on June 19, just after 2 a.m., officers received a report of shots fired at the Chandni Convention Centre on Gateway Boulevard.

Police said officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said 28-year-old Kenroy Benjamin from Bolton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second victim — 40-year-old Sheldon Taylor from Whitby — was taken to a trauma centre where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, on Wednesday, 36-year-old Ezekel Vincent from East Gwillimbury was arrested.

He has been charged with the second degree murder of Benjamin.

Officers said 36-year-old Robert Dallas from North York was also arrested and has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said both men were held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

“Investigation into the death of Sheldon Taylor continues,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

