Crime

Maple Ridge shooting leaves man dead, homicide team deployed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 5:28 pm
RCMP say one man is dead after a daylight shooting in Maple Ridge, Friday. View image in full screen
RCMP say one man is dead after a daylight shooting in Maple Ridge, Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Gunfire in Maple Ridge has left one man dead on Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called to 2016 Street near Donovan Avenue to reports of a shooting shortly before noon.

Read more: Two dead, one in hospital after triple shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Despite efforts from police and paramedics, he died at the scene.

Mounties said it was too soon to tell if the shooting was gang-related.

Police said 216 Street was closed between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Read more: One dead after brazen Highway 1 double shooting in Burnaby, B.C., police say

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators identify taxi passenger victim in Surrey shooting' Homicide investigators identify taxi passenger victim in Surrey shooting
Homicide investigators identify taxi passenger victim in Surrey shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
