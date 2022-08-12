Maple Ridge shooting leaves man dead, homicide team deployed

Send this page to someone via email

Gunfire in Maple Ridge has left one man dead on Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called to 2016 Street near Donovan Avenue to reports of a shooting shortly before noon.

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Despite efforts from police and paramedics, he died at the scene.

Mounties said it was too soon to tell if the shooting was gang-related.

Police said 216 Street was closed between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

