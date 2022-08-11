Menu

Crime

Woman found with gunshot wounds in the Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 5:37 pm
Vancouver police say there have been three shootings in the city since Sunday, Aug. 7. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say there have been three shootings in the city since Sunday, Aug. 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds in the Downtown Eastside early Thursday morning and Vancouver police are now investigating.

The 39-year-old woman was found near Main and East Cordova streets just before 1 a.m., police said, after she approached a passerby and asked for help.

Read more: Suspect charged in Vancouver police-involved shooting that involved close call for K9 officer

Attending officers provided the badly injured woman with first aid before she was rushed to the hospital by paramedics.

Investigators believe the shooting likely occurred in the Downtown Eastside, but have been unable to obtain further details from the victim due to her injuries, police added in a statement.

New details on suspect vehicle in Highway 1 shooting

This is the third shooting in Vancouver since Sunday.

Officers were first called on Sunday, Aug. 7 to a social housing building near West Pender and Richards streets after it was reported that an unknown man had entered the building and shot someone.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, fled with non-life-threatening injuries and was later found on the Downtown Eastside, police said.

Two days later, on Aug. 9, a 38-year-old man was shot outside his home near Commercial Drive and Graveley Street. Police said his injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Vancouver police confirmed no arrests have been made in this latest case and they are investigating if any of the shootings are connected.

Read more: Rental car business owner ‘shocked’ after vehicle connected to double shooting in Burnaby

Witnesses, or anyone with information about these cases, are asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

