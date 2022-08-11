Woman found with gunshot wounds in the Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds in the Downtown Eastside early Thursday morning and Vancouver police are now investigating.

The 39-year-old woman was found near Main and East Cordova streets just before 1 a.m., police said, after she approached a passerby and asked for help.

Attending officers provided the badly injured woman with first aid before she was rushed to the hospital by paramedics.

Investigators believe the shooting likely occurred in the Downtown Eastside, but have been unable to obtain further details from the victim due to her injuries, police added in a statement.

This is the third shooting in Vancouver since Sunday.

Officers were first called on Sunday, Aug. 7 to a social housing building near West Pender and Richards streets after it was reported that an unknown man had entered the building and shot someone.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, fled with non-life-threatening injuries and was later found on the Downtown Eastside, police said.

Two days later, on Aug. 9, a 38-year-old man was shot outside his home near Commercial Drive and Graveley Street. Police said his injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Vancouver police confirmed no arrests have been made in this latest case and they are investigating if any of the shootings are connected.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about these cases, are asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.