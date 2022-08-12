Menu

Winnipeg to build multiple new bike lanes in Osborne Village

By Amy-Ellen Prentice & Marek Tkach Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 6:11 pm
Cyclists in Osborne Village will no longer have to contend with traffic next summer-- thanks to an approved plan that will see a full network of bike lanes installed throughout the neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Cyclists in Osborne Village will no longer have to contend with traffic next summer-- thanks to an approved plan that will see a full network of bike lanes installed throughout the neighbourhood. Getty Images

Cyclists in Osborne Village will no longer have to contend with traffic next summer, thanks to an approved plan that will see a full network of bike lanes installed throughout the neighbourhood.

The city is expected to break ground on installing bike lanes on parts of River and Stradbrook avenues between Harkness and Wellington.

The preliminary design also includes a stretch of bike lane on Wellington between River and Stradbrook.

Osborne Village Bike Map View image in full screen
Osborne Village Bike Map. City Of Winnipeg

For the many Winnipeggers who bike through Osborne Village on a daily basis, constantly shoulder checking for vehicles will no longer be needed.

“Because it’s such high traffic and because a lot of people have to commute through here on a bicycle to work as vehicles, it’s important that there’s a bike lane because then you’re not just dodging around vehicles,” said Emily Stewart, Osborne Village resident.

Read more: Manitoba spends nearly $970,000 on new enhanced trails

However, not everyone is in the agreement with the proposed changes.

It would mean cars would be a little bit further out into the road, so bikers would have their own lane on the other side of the cars in between the curb.

“It’s really uncomfortable. You’ve got that traffic right next to you. There’s nothing in between you and the vehicles. If someone opens a car door, it’s opening up right into you,” said Mark Cohoe, executive director of Bike Winnipeg, a local cycling advocacy organization.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early summer 2023, with the city expected to meet with business owners affected by the changes before ground is broken.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier announces support for Winnipeg transit projects, province to commit nearly $170M' Manitoba premier announces support for Winnipeg transit projects, province to commit nearly $170M
Manitoba premier announces support for Winnipeg transit projects, province to commit nearly $170M – Jul 7, 2022
