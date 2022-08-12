Manitoba spends nearly $970,000 on new enhanced trails

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending nearly $970,000 on recreational trail projects.

In an announcement Friday, Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke and Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton said the funds will help enhance affordable outdoor opportunities for Manitobans.

“Our government is excited to continue building, enhancing and expanding Manitoba’s trail network in partnership with volunteer and community organizations like Trails Manitoba,” said Clarke.

Trails Manitoba has selected the first projects approved under the 2022 Trails Manitoba Grant Program.

The successful applications for the program support 30 projects, including the development of new trails as well as maintenance, enhancements and amenities for existing trails.

“These projects will develop new multi-use trail parks, trail extensions as well as continued enhancements and maintenance to trails throughout the province,” said Erik Dickson, president of Trails Manitoba.

Examples of projects include:

Assiniboine Forest sign and wayfinding enhancements (new trail/enhancement) – $50,000

Chryplywy Park Trail enhancement (general trail maintenance) – $3,934

Squirrel Hills Trail Park (new trail/enhancement) – $75,000

Ste. Agathe Baudry Trails project (new trail/enhancement) – $30,000

Victoria Park trail extension and stairs (new trail/enhancement) – $10,000

Zaagaate Trail and Pollinator Meadow (new trail/enhancement) – $33,450

“Valley Life Recreation is extremely satisfied with the provincial leadership that has been demonstrated through the funding provided to Trails Manitoba to spur trail development across the province,” said Dave Ternier, board chair of Valley Life Recreation in Minnedosa where the Squirrel Hills Trail Park will be located.

In total, more than 2,000 people responded to an EngageMB public survey on the trails strategy, demonstrating Manitobans’ strong interest and passion for recreational trails.

